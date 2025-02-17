Champions Trophy 2025 Opening Ceremony Glimpse Of CT 2025 Opening Ceremony | Atif Aslam | Pakistan

Champions Trophy 2025 Opening Ceremony: Glimpse Of CT 2025 Opening Ceremony | Atif Aslam | Pakistan As the cricketing world awaits the start of the ICC Champions Trophy, a modest opening ceremony for the global event has already been completed. The low-key opening ceremony was held in Lahore on Sunday where the members of Pakistan's 2017 ICC Champions Trophy-winning team were present. The likes of Sarfaraz Ahmed, Mohammad Amir, Azhar Ali, Junaid Khan, Shadab Khan, Imad Wasim, Hassan Ali, Mohammad Hafeez, and Haris Sohail attended the curtain-raiser event in Lahore. Among international attendees, the likes of New Zealand bowler Tim Southee, ambassador of ICC Champions Trophy 2025, and retired South African all-rounder JP Duminy were present.