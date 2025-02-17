Champions Trophy 2025 Jasprit Bumrah Ruled Out Harshit Rana To Replace Him Confirms BCCI

Champions Trophy 2025: Jasprit Bumrah Ruled Out, Harshit Rana To Replace Him, Confirms BCCI Jasprit Bumrah has missed out on a place in the Indian squad for the Champions Trophy to be held from February 19 to March 9. The pacer couldn’t recover in time from his back injury before the eight-time tournament to be staged in Pakistan and the United Arab Emirates.