Champions Trophy 2025 ICC Approves Hybrid Model For India In CT 2025 But Pakistan Wont Travel

Champions Trophy 2025: ICC Approves Hybrid Model For India In CT 2025, But Pakistan Won't Travel... ICC approves hybrid model for Champions Trophy 2025. BCCI and PCB agree to play India's CT matches in Dubai. Pakistan will not travel to India for 2026 T20 World Cup. The league stage clash between India and Pakistan for 2026 T20 WC will be held in Colombo. Pakistan will not be compensated for losing partial hosting rights however PCB has secured hosting rights for an ICC women's tournament after 2027.