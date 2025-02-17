Champions Trophy 2025 Absence Of Indian Flag In Gadaffi Stadium Triggers Controversy | Lahore

Champions Trophy 2025: Absence Of Indian Flag In Gadaffi Stadium Triggers Controversy | Lahore Champions Trophy 2025 has been in the news ever since the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) decided not to send Team India to host nation Pakistan due to security reasons. Now, in what could be labelled as a cheap tactic, the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) removed the Indian flag from Lahore's Gaddafi Stadium ahead of the tournament, sparking a controversy on social media. A video of the stadium is doing rounds online wherein flags of the seven other participating nations can be seen hoisted and only the Indian flag is missing.