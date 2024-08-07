Search icon
Breaking Olympics 2024: Heartbreak For India! Vinesh Phogat Disqualified Ahead Of Gold Match

Vinesh Phogat has been disqualified, to miss Paris Olympics medal. The wrestler could not make weight on the morning of her gold medal bout. She was roughly 100 gms overweight and will not be eligible even for a silver medal. Phogat has missed weight in this category earlier as well as, she's not competing in the 53 kgs division where she usually competes. The 50 kg category will have just gold and bronze medal winners in this edition.

