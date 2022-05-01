Boxer Mary Kom appeals to Kerala Olympic Association to nurture international athletes

Indian star boxer and Olympic medallist MC Mary Kom on April 30 appealed to Kerala Olympic Association to nurture international athletes. Mary Kom said that today, there are no emerging international boxing players from Kerala. “Kerala has contributed many boxers. But today, there are no emerging int'l boxing players from Kerala. Organizations like Kerala Olympic Association should take initiative to nurture such int'l athletes,” said Kom.