BCCI Vice President Rajiv Shukla felicitates MS Dhoni at the Ekana Cricket Stadium | IPL Updates

Chennai Super King's MS Dhoni was felicitated BCCI vice president Rajeev Shukla in Lucknow. The ceremony was held ahead of their IPL match against the Lucknow Super Giants. During the ceremony, Shukla presented Dhoni with a special bat as a token of appreciation. A multitude of fans flocked to the Ekana Stadium to welcome MS Dhoni.