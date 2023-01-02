BCCI introduces DEXA test compulsory for Team India selection What is DEXA test

India's cricket board, the BCCI will increase its focus on player fitness when making selections for the national team. Besides, the BCCI re-introduced the Yo-Yo test as one of the selection parameters across formats. At the same, a new element, known as DEXA scan, has also been added to the checklist that a cricketer needs to pass before confirming his selection.