Australian Open 2022: Rafael Nadal beats Daniil Medvedev to win record 21st Grand Slam title

Nadal Vs Medvedev Australian Open 2022 Men’s Singles Final Highlights: Rafael Nadal has beaten Daniil Medvedev 2-6,6-7,6-4,6-4,7-5 in 5 hours and 24 minutes to win his second Australian Open title and lift a record 21st Grand Slam trophy.