Asian Games 2023: Jyothi Vennam clinches rare three gold medals in archery, historic haul of medals

Not long ago, V. Jyothi Surekha, the archer who made the entire country proud with a rare hat-trick of gold medals in the ongoing Asian Games in Hangzhou (China), thought of even quitting the sport, apparently disheartened at not getting the kind of recognition she felt she was due. Watch to know how she feels after winning 3 golds.