Asia Cup 2023 Schedule: From Fixtures, Dates, Venues To Timings - All You Need To Know

The schedule for the 2023 Asia Cup is out, tournament will run from Aug 30 to Sept 17. The tournament will be co-hosted by Pakistan and Sri Lanka. The six group-stage matches will be followed by the Super 4s, beginning September 6.

