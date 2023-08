Asia Cup 2023: Big Blow To India, KL Rahul & Shreyas Iyer Likely To Be Out With Fitness Issues

The Indian pair of Shreyas Iyer and KL Rahul are likely to miss the Asia Cup. According to reports, the duo is unlikely to be fully fit for Asia Cup 2023. However, both Rahul and Shreyas will look to make the ODI World Cup squad.

