हिंदी में पढ़ें
GO
X
Latest News
Photos
Asia cup 2022
Videos
Explainers
India
Entertainment
Sports
Viral News
Lifestyle
Education
Business
World
Ezmall
Home
Videos
Asia Cup 2022: Hong Kong captain praises Virat, Suryakumar after losing to India
Following the 40 runs defeat against India in Asia Cup 2022, Hong Kong captain Nizakat Khan said that they need to improve their bowling performance in the death overs.
TRENDING NEWS TOPICS
More
Lalit Modi
Sri Lanka crisis
Rishi Sunak
Popular Stories
More
Karthikeya 2 Hindi box office collection: Nikhil Siddhartha's film dethrones Liger, earns Rs 24.21 crore
Kamal R Khan aka KRK arrested by Mumbai Police over controversial 2020 tweet
Delhi L-G to take legal action against AAP leaders Saurabh Bhardwaj, Atishi among others, know why
JAC Chandigarh 2022 BTech admission registration starts: Website, application process here
Arunachal Pradesh: Mountaineer Tapi Mra goes missing from Mount Kyarisatam, search operations underway
Most Viewed
More
Viral Photos of the Day: Taaps...
In pics: Ek Villian Returns st...
IAS Athar Amir Khan, fiancé Me...
Amazon Prime Day Sale 2022: Ma...
Katrina Kaif Birthday: 6 times...
Speed Reads
More
Jammu and Kashmir: Two Jaish-e-Mohammed terrorists killed in Sopore encounter
Bihar minister Kartik Kumar, accused in kidnapping case, resigns amid protests
UPSSSC ARO, ASO revised answer key OUT at upsssc.gov.in: Here's how to check
AP TET 2022 Answer Key released at aptet.apcfss.in: Here's how to check
WBJEE Counselling 2022: Registration will end tomorrow at wbjeeb.nic.in, details here
Most Watched
More
Sports Wrap, August 1...
DNA: Are Vitamin D tablets not safe for human body?...
Bhagwant Mann wedding: Highlight Of The Biggest Political We...
Ryan Gosling, Dhanush starrer 'The Gray Man' gets sequel, sp...
DNA: Communal murder in Maharashtra after Udaipur incident...
DNA Originals
More
DNA Exclusive: Ashok Gehlot to ‘lead’ Congress? Are Gandhis trying to hit three birds with one stone?
DNA Exclusive: As Gandhis remain 'reluctant', should Congress finally get a president from outside the family?
DNA Exclusive | Jungle raj, legacy of corruption, 1 million jobs: Why 'Nitish for PM in 2024' is easier said than done
DNA Exclusive: Will Nitish Kumar’s latest flip-flop hurt BJP’s 2024 poll prospects?
DNA Exclusive: Brad Hogg talks about racism in cricket, says 'anyone who's racist is not that intelligent'
INDIA
WORLD
BUSINESS
TECHNOLOGY
SPORTS
CRICKET
ENTERTAINMENT
PHOTOS
VIDEOS
Partner site:
Zee News
©1998-2022 INDIA DOT COM PRIVATE LIMITED, ALL RIGHTS RESERVED.
Latest News
Photos
Asia cup 2022
Videos
Explainers
India
Entertainment
Sports
Viral News
Lifestyle
Education
Business
World
Ezmall