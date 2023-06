Ashes Special: 5 best win celebrations in Ashes history ft. Edgbaston & Headingley | Eng vs Aus Test

Australia came up with a memorable batting effort in the opening Ashes 2023 Test. The celebrations that followed showed how much the win meant to Australia. Cummins threw his bat and helmet and went on a celebratory run. On that note, let’s look at the five best celebrations in England-Australia Tests.