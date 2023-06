Ashes Controversy: England fans mock Steve Smith with 'Saw you cry on Telly' Chants in Edgbaston

The penultimate day's play also saw the English fans target Steve Smith once again. Ever since Smith returned to international cricket post the infamous sandpaper gate fiasco, the English fans have given him a hard time. They mocked him during the 2019 ODI World Cup, Ashes 2019, and now in Edgbaston again.