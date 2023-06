Ashes 2023: Know why England's team is wearing black armbands in the first test against Australia

England's men's and women's players will wear black armbands on day 1 of Tests against Australia. This will be a tribute to victims of a stabbing and van attack in Nottingham. A minute's silence will be observed before the men's opening Ashes Test at Edgbaston as well as the women's one-off test against Australia in Nottingham from June 22-26.