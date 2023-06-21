Search icon
Sign In
X
PreviousPrevious
HomeVideos
videoDetails

Ashes 2023, ENG vs AUS 1st Test: Australia pull off miracle as they beat England by 2 wickets

World Test Champions Australia cinched a famous win at Edgbaston. Australia defeated England to take a 1-0 lead in the ongoing Ashes.

LIVE COVERAGE

TRENDING NEWS TOPICS
More
Popular Stories
More
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews
Most Viewed
More
Shweta Tiwari looks drop-dead gorgeous in bralette blouse, mermaid lehenga; netizens say 'too sexy and tempting'
Viral Photos of the day: Tara Sutaria, Avneet Kaur, others raise the temperature in sexy outfits
Meet Yasmin Karachiwala, Deepika Padukone, Katrina Kaif's Pilates instructor, here's how much she charges per session
In pics: Sunny Leone drops sizzling photos in thigh high slit gown from Kennedy world premiere at Cannes 2023
Meet Sunny Singh, Adipurush's Lakshman, who made TV debut with Ekta Kapoor's Kasautii Zindagii Kay
Speed Reads
More
First-image
Sun Sajni: Kiara Advani, Kartik Aaryan steal hearts with garba dance number from Satyaprem Ki Katha, fans call it ‘fire'
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
Most Watched
More
DNA Originals
More
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews

Partner site: Zee News ©1998-2022 Diligent Media Corporation Limited, All Rights Reserved.