Ashes 2023: Australia retain Ashes after fourth Test in Manchester ends in rain-affected draw

In a disappointing turn of events for England, Australia has retained the Ashes. Due to bad weather, the fourth Test at Old Trafford ended in a rain-affected draw. This result ensures that Australia, as the current holders, will keep the Ashes with a 2-1 lead.

