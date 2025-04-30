Arsenal Vs PSG Highlights PSG Beats Arsenal By 1-0 In Leg-1 Semi-Final | UEFA Champions League 2025

Arsenal Vs PSG Highlights: PSG Beats Arsenal By 1-0 In Leg-1 Semi-Final | UEFA Champions League 2025 Champions League semifinals: Paris Saint-Germain defeated Arsenal in the first semifinal match. The Parisians won 1-0 in London, with the second leg set for next week in Paris. The other semifinal tie between Barcelona and Inter Milan kicks off tomorrow at the Lluís Companys Olympic Stadium in Spain. #arsenal #psg #championsleague #arsenalvspsg #arsenalvspsghighlights #ucl #football #sports