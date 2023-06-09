Are umpires blind Former Pakistan cricketer accuses Australia of ball tampering with evidence

Ex-Pakistan cricketer Basit Ali accuses Australia of ball tampering during WTC 2023 Final. Ali insists that the Australians tampered with the ball around the 15th over and used it to their advantage to dismiss Virat Kohli and Cheteshwar Pujara. Ali claims that no one seems to be taking notice of Australia's tactics at The Oval.