Anurag Thakur inaugurates ‘2nd Khelo Masters Games Delhi-2022’ at Tyagraj Stadium

Youth Affairs and Sports Minister Anurag Thakur on April 30 inaugurated ‘2nd Khelo Masters Games Delhi-2022’ at Tyagraj Stadium in Delhi. Nearly 3000 master players from 8 games will be participating in this game.“Master players of the age group over 30 to 95 years are participating in the games,” Union Minister Thakur added. The event will conclude on May 3.