"An Old Lady Came Up In Tears": Nathan Lyon Reveals His Side Of Lord's Long Room Incident

cre Trending Videos

Jonny Bairstow's dismissal in the 2nd Ashes Test at Lord's resulted in a massive controversy. The fans booed the Australian cricketers on the field and at lunch Usman Khawaja got into a verbal spat with a few Marylebone Cricket Club (MCC) members. Now, Australia's Nathan Lyon has finally opened up about what exactly went down.

cre Recommended Videos

cre Recommended Videos Mobile