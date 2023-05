"A gift from my side...": MS Dhoni on his retirement plan after CSK's 5th title win | CSK vs GT

Chennai Super Kings skipper MS Dhoni gets the fairytale ending to the IPL 2023 season. After the thrilling win, MS Dhoni provides a massive update regarding his potential retirement. Dhoni says his plan is to devote the next nine months to training, extracting the best version of the players. know what he said further in this special video.