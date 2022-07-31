44th Chess Olympiad Swedish player lauds Indian chess culture players

As the Chess Olympiad is taking place in India for the first time ever, chess player Anna Cramling from Sweden praised the Indian players and the chess culture and said she had never witnessed anything like it. “India is very strong, especially in the open section, everyone playing for India is rated over 2600. I have never seen anything like that, it’s incredible,” said Anna Cramling on July 30.