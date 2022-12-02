South Korea vs Portugal, Ghana vs Uruguay FIFA World Cup 2022 Football score and updates: Check minute-by-minute commentary, live scoreboard.

FIFA World Cup 2022 Group H action will be underway on Friday, December 2 with Cristiano Ronaldo's Portugal taking on Son Heung Min's South Korea, while Luis Suarez's Uruguay will lock horns with Inaki Williams' Ghana.

All four teams are still in contention although Portugal are currently top of Group H, with six points, whereas Ghana are in second place with 3 points. South Korea are third and Uruguay are fourth and both the teams are level on 1 point each.

All the eyes will be on Ronaldo and Son's battle in the game between Portugal whereas the match between Ghana and Uruguay will be an epic battle given what happened between the two sides when they faced off in 2010 when Suarez committed and handball and Ghana exited the tournament.

South Korea need a win to qualify and they will need to upset Ronaldo's Portugal, whereas the other Group H match is also a must-win game and the background story is also going to add a lot more tension to the clash.

Fans are in for a treat given what's at stake in two mouth-watering games.