French Open: Zverev bows out due to injury in the Semi-final, Nadal just 1 game away from record 22nd Grand Slam Title

French Open Semi Final

The match which lasted three hours and 13 minutes, despite just one set being completed was a physical contest from the start. The first set lasted 91 minutes, ending in a tiebreak that saw Zverev unable to convert any of four set points. Nadal, for his part, squandered three set points earlier.

Alexander Zverev was forced to quit their semi-final after suffering a horror right ankle injury. Zverev had to leave the court in a wheelchair after turning his ankle trailing 7-6 (10/8), 6-6 after more than three hours of play. After screaming in anguish, a tearful Zverev was helped from the court by medics. Minutes later, the 25-year-old returned to the court on crutches and conceded the match.

That's not how I wanted Rafa to go to the Final

All the best for the recovery Sascha

Both of them were playing incredible tennis

Rafael Nadal into his 14th #RolandGarros Final#RolandGarros2022 #NadalZverev #NadalvsZverev #Zverev #FrenchOpen #FrenchOpen2022 pic.twitter.com/lKEJ2eBCqE — Vaibhav Sharma (@vaibhav_4x) June 3, 2022

He shook hands with Nadal effectively retiring. Hopefully, the injury is not as severe as it seemed and he will be back onto the courts quickly.

"It's very tough and very sad for him. He was playing an unbelievable tournament and he's a very good colleague on the tour," said Nadal. "I know how much he's fighting to win a Grand Slam. For the moment, he was very unlucky. I'm sure he'll win not one, but much more than one. I wish him all the best.

Nadal, chasing a record-extending 22nd Grand Slam title, will play either Marin Cilic or Casper Ruud in Sunday's final.