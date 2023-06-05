Search icon
Zlatan Ibrahimovic retires from football, leaves fans surprised; says ‘I wanted that…’

Zlatan’s decision to hang his boots came as a surprise to everyone as he had kept it a secret till now.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA webdesk |Updated: Jun 05, 2023, 09:38 AM IST

End of an era! Zlatan Ibrahimović retires from football, says ‘I wanted that…’ | File Photo

One of modern football’s most decorated players, Zlatan Ibrahimovic announced his retirement on Saturday after a career of over two decades. However, Zlatan’s decision to hang his boots came as a surprise to everyone as he had kept it a secret till now.

Fondly called ‘Ibra’ by fans, the Sweden legend’s contract with Italian club football giant AC Milan expires in June. The 41-year-old has taken the decision to end his career rather than look for a new contract. His last season as a professional footballer was strewn with injuries where he played just four times.

At a news conference after the announcement, Zlatan revealed that no one was aware that he was going to make the massive announcement. “Even my family didn't know, because I wanted that when I announced it everyone heard it at the same time,” the star footballer was quoted as saying by ESPN.

In a celebrated and successful career, Zlatan played for the likes of Ajax, Juventus, Inter Milan, Barcelona, PSG, Manchester United, LA Galaxy and twice for AC Milan. A prolific forward, Zlatan scored over 560 goals for club and country in his career.

“It's too difficult, there are so many emotions going through me now. But I will say, 'I'll see you around, if you're lucky,” Zlatan exclaimed.

