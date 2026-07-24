Zimbabwe vs India T20I: Vaibhav Sooryavanshi breaks silence on 'A' gesture after maiden international fifty

Vaibhav Sooryavanshi, 15, hit an 18-ball maiden 50 in the Zimbabwe vs India 1st T20I. He broke Sachin Tendulkar’s record and said his 'A' gesture was for his mom.

Vaibhav Sooryavanshi, 15, of India, celebrated his first international half-century with a unique event. He removed his helmet and gave his mother an 'A' gesture with his fingers after hitting fifty in the first Twenty20 International against Zimbabwe.

Record-breaking fifty in Harare

Vaibhav set a record by scoring his first international fifty at just 15 years and 118 days, surpassing Sachin Tendulkar's previous record of 16 years and 213 days. India scored only 126 runs, but Vaibhav made the chase effortless, achieving fifty in just 18 balls and leading India to a win within the first six overs, taking a 1-0 lead in the series. Vaibhav informed the BCCI about the festivities following the game.

'I made that party for my mother and the other one was inspired by a discussion I had with Rinku Bhaiya. 'Humara aur Rinku bhaiya ka baat hua tha,' he remarked. Additionally, he dedicated the innings to his supporters.

He continued, 'I would dedicate this fifty to my family, my coaches and everyone who has supported me along my journey through every good and bad phase.'

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Bounce back in Harare

Vaibhav informed the BCCI about the festivities following the game. 'I made that party for my mother, and the other one was inspired by a discussion I had with Rinku Bhaiya. "Humara aur Rinku bhaiya ka baat hua tha,' he remarked. Additionally, he dedicated the innings to his supporters. He continued,' I would dedicate this fifty to my family, my coaches, and everyone who has supported me along my journey through every good and bad phase.'