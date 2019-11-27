Zenit St Petersburg vs Lyon, Champions League: Live streaming, teams, time in India (IST) & where to watch on TV

Lyon visits Russia to take on Zenit St Petersburg as a victory will be enough to earn a spot in the Champions League last 16.

However, sitting just three points adrift of the French outfit in Group G - Zenit are aware that a win will take them above Wednesday's opponents due to their head-to-head record.

When and where to watch Zenit St Petersburg vs Lyon

Where and when is the Zenit St Petersburg vs Lyon, Champions League match being played?

The Zenit St Petersburg vs Lyon, Champions League match will be played on November 27, 2019, at Gazprom Arena.

What time does the Zenit St Petersburg vs Lyon, Champions League match begin?

The Zenit St Petersburg vs Lyon, Champions League match will begin at 11:25 PM IST.

Where to watch Zenit St Petersburg vs Lyon, Champions League live in India (TV channels)?

The Zenit St Petersburg vs Lyon, Champions League live telecast will be on Sony Ten 2 in India.

How and where to watch online Zenit St Petersburg vs Lyon, Champions League live streaming?

The Zenit St Petersburg vs Lyon, Champions League live stream will be available on SonyLIV app in India for premium users.

Zenit St Petersburg vs Lyon: Predicted Starting XIs

Zenit St Petersburg possible starting lineup: Kerzhakov; Karavaev, Ivanovic, Rakitskiy, Santos; Kuzyaev, Barrios, Ozdoev, Driussi; Azmoun, Dzyuba

Lyon possible starting lineup: Lopes; Dubois, Andersen, Denayer, Marcal; Mendes, Tousart; Traore, Terrier, Reine-Adelaide; Dembele