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ZEE to exclusively telecast Serie A and other Italian football leagues in India

ZEE to exclusively telecast Serie A and other Italian football leagues in India

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ZEE to exclusively telecast Serie A and other Italian football leagues in India

ZEE Entertainment has acquired the exclusive media rights for Serie A and other major Italian football competitions across India and the subcontinent under a five-year deal.

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Manisha Chauhan

Updated : Aug 06, 2026, 12:31 PM IST | Edited by : Manisha Chauhan

ZEE to exclusively telecast Serie A and other Italian football leagues in India
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ZEE Entertainment Enterprises Limited (ZEEL) has strengthened its sports portfolio by acquiring the exclusive broadcast and digital media rights for Italy's top-flight football league, Serie A, along with the Coppa Italia and Supercoppa Italiana, across India and the subcontinent.

The five-year agreement will come into effect from August 22, 2026, and covers India, Bangladesh, Sri Lanka, Nepal, Bhutan, Afghanistan and the Maldives.

The latest acquisition further expands ZEE's football offerings after previously securing the rights to the FIFA World Cup 2026, more than 20 FIFA tournaments and Germany's Bundesliga. With the addition of Serie A, the broadcaster is looking to establish itself as a major destination for international football in the region.

Under the agreement, football fans will be able to watch live Serie A, Coppa Italia and Supercoppa Italiana matches on Zee5 and Unite8 Sports channels. The platforms will also feature match highlights and additional football programming throughout the season.

Serie A is one of Europe's most prestigious football leagues and features some of the sport's biggest clubs, including AC Milan, Inter Milan and Juventus. Over the years, the competition has also produced legendary players such as Paolo Maldini, Gianluigi Buffon, Andrea Pirlo, Alessandro Del Piero and Mario Balotelli.

Commenting on the partnership, Bavesh Janavlekar, Chief Business Officer of Unite8 Sports at ZEEL, said the acquisition reflects the company's commitment to growing football in India by offering premium global sporting content.

"At Z, our commitment is to build a robust football ecosystem that brings Indian fans closer to the sport through premium content and a quality viewing experience. The addition of key global properties like Serie A, Coppa Italia and Supercoppa Italiana to our portfolio is a firm reflection of the scale and passion of football across the country. As one of the most respected leagues in football, Serie A brings together iconic clubs and talent that have captivated generations of fans," he said.

Janavlekar added that the latest acquisition complements ZEE's existing football portfolio and will help expand the reach of Italian football while creating greater engagement for fans across television and digital platforms.

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