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Zee Entertainment expands FIFA World Cup 2026 roster; onboards Lenovo, Adidas and JLR for knockout phase

Zee Entertainment has received a major commercial boost ahead of the FIFA World Cup 2026 knockout stage, with leading global brands including Lenovo, Adidas and Jaguar signing on as advertisers. The partnerships underline strong confidence in the tournament's growing reach and viewership.

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Chankesh Rao

Updated : Jun 27, 2026, 05:46 PM IST

Zee Entertainment expands FIFA World Cup 2026 roster; onboards Lenovo, Adidas and JLR for knockout phase
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Zee Entertainment Enterprises Limited is seeing real momentum with advertisers as the FIFA World Cup 2026 heads into the Round of 32. Big names like Lenovo, Ceat, Jaguar Land Rover, Adidas, Zydus, and JBL just came onboard joining heavyweights such as Mahindra, Diageo, Apple, and Pernod Ricard.

Advertisers are making the most of Zee’s reach using both its Unite8 Sports TV channels and the Zee 5 streaming platform. They’re tapping into every corner—live games, highlights, shows in multiple languages, and in-depth post-match discussions with former pros. This broad setup lets brands run all sorts of targeted campaigns, whether people are watching on TV or online.

So far, the tournament has reached over 300 million viewers across all platforms. Zee 5 is seeing millions of users tune in at the same time, and Unite8 Sports 2 has become India’s top English sports channel.

The energy from the group stages pulled in a whole new wave of advertisers. Right now, Zee’s fielding lots of requests from brands hoping to score a spot during the knockout rounds—from the Round of 32 (June 28 to July 3), to the Round of 16 (July 4 to 7), and the finals.

Sandeep Mehrotra, COO of Advertisement Revenue at Zee, said they’re focused on giving brands real, measurable marketing value, no matter how much they’re spending.

“The FIFA World Cup has consistently demonstrated its ability to bring together highly engaged audiences at scale, and the momentum we have witnessed over the past few weeks has further strengthened advertiser confidence,” Sandeep Mehrotra said.

He added that the sheer scale of the tournament is keeping viewers engaged and giving advertisers even more confidence as the final matches approach.

“Our focus has been on delivering bespoke, outcome-led solutions that enable brands across categories and investment levels to participate meaningfully in the tournament. The response has been encouraging, with several new brands coming on board and continued interest from advertisers looking to leverage the excitement around the knockout stages. We remain committed to creating impactful opportunities that deliver measurable value for our partners,” Sandeep Mehrotra concluded.

How to watch and stream FIFA World Cup 2026 in India

Multiple group-stage matches that will take place simultaneously will be aired across Zee5 app and website.

Link: https://www.zee5.com/

Also read| FIFA World Cup 2026: Which teams have qualified for Round of 32 and who's eliminated?

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