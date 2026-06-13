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Zee Entertainment bags exclusive media rights for India's white-ball tour of Zimbabwe

Zee Entertainment has secured the exclusive broadcast and streaming rights for India's upcoming tour of Zimbabwe. The deal ensures comprehensive coverage of the series across Zee's television and digital platforms, bringing all the action from the highly anticipated tour to cricket fans.

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Chankesh Rao

Updated : Jun 13, 2026, 08:42 PM IST

Zee Entertainment bags exclusive media rights for India's white-ball tour of Zimbabwe
Courtesy: X
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Zee Entertainment Enterprises Ltd. just boosted its sports game by picking up exclusive broadcast rights for India’s upcoming tour of Zimbabwe. With this new deal with Zimbabwe Cricket, Zee keeps expanding its footprint in major sports—including cricket, football, and premium events like the IL T20 and FIFA World Cup 2026. Fans can catch all the T20I action live on Unite8 Sports 1 and Unite8 Sports 1 HD in Hindi, or on Unite8 Sports 2 and Unite8 Sports 2 HD in English. It’s clear: they want to make sure no cricket lover misses out.

Commenting on the development, Bavesh Janavlekar, Chief Business Officer – Unite8 Sports, Zee Entertainment Enterprises Ltd. said, “We are delighted to bring India’s tour of Zimbabwe to viewers as we continue to scale Unite8 Sports into a compelling destination for premium global sport. This acquisition reflects our broader strategy of building a diversified sports portfolio. We will continue to offer rich and engaging sporting action across our platforms and look forward to a long term partnership with Zimbabwe cricket”

This is a big step for Zee as it pushes to offer even more top-tier sports content through its expanding sports channel lineup. Riding the wave of football’s rising popularity in India—especially with the FIFA World Cup 2026 on the horizon—Zee has also inked sponsorship deals with over a dozen top brands across major industries, from automotive to tech to FMCG.

Mahindra leads the pack as Co-Presenting Sponsor, with Diageo as Co-Powered By Sponsor. And that’s not all: big names like Apple, Pernod Ricard, and Mondelez have jumped on board too, highlighting just how much excitement and commercial interest global sports events bring across Zee’s platforms.

Also read| IND vs PAK, Women's T20 World Cup 2026: When and where to watch India vs Pakistan match live on tv and online?

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