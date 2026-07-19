Zee CEO Punit Goenka reaffirms long-term partnership with FIFA, thanks Gianni Infantino and fans

Ahead of the FIFA World Cup 2026 final, Zee Entertainment Enterprises CEO Punit Goenka reaffirmed the broadcaster's long-term partnership with FIFA, thanking President Gianni Infantino, fans, business partners and Team 'Z' while pledging to continue growing football across India.

Ahead of the FIFA World Cup 2026 final, Zee Entertainment Enterprises Limited (ZEEL) Chief Executive Officer Punit Goenka penned an emotional letter thanking FIFA, viewers, business partners and the entire 'Z' team for making the tournament a success while reaffirming the broadcaster's commitment to the growth of football in India.

Addressed to "Team FIFA", Goenka described the partnership between Zee and FIFA as a defining milestone in the company's efforts to bring the sport closer to millions of Indian fans.

"As we collectively gear up for the final match of the Greatest Show on Earth, we would like to take a moment to extend our gratitude for being an invaluable partner in bringing the passion and spirit of football closer to fans across India," Goenka wrote.

Reflecting on the collaboration, he added, "It has truly been a beautiful journey, one that reflects the beauty of the game itself."

The ZEEL CEO said the strategic alliance with FIFA has helped strengthen football's presence across the country. "Together, we have embarked on a shared mission to take football to every corner of India, inspiring billions of fans and creating new opportunities for the sport to flourish," he said.

Calling the partnership a "defining milestone," Goenka reiterated the company's long-term vision for the sport. "We remain steadfast in our vision of nurturing a deeper love for the sport and creating meaningful experiences for fans across the Country," he said, while adding, "We have only begun this remarkable journey together, and we are excited about the many milestones that lie ahead."

Goenka also expressed gratitude to FIFA President Gianni Infantino and the global football governing body for their continued trust and support.

"On behalf of the entire 'Z' family, I extend my heartfelt gratitude to Gianni Infantino, President, FIFA, and to the entire FIFA family for their trust, collaboration and unwavering support," he wrote.

The CEO also thanked viewers and subscribers across India, saying their passion for football motivated the broadcaster to deliver the best possible viewing experience throughout the tournament.

"Our heartfelt thanks to our advertisers, distribution partners, affiliates and other key business partners, whose confidence and collaboration have been instrumental in making this vision a reality," Goenka said, while also acknowledging the contribution of presenters and football experts for enriching the tournament coverage with their insights.

In his concluding remarks, Goenka reserved special praise for Zee employees, crediting them for turning an ambitious vision into a successful reality.

"Most importantly, I wish to thank and applaud every member of Team 'Z', for your hard-work and determination that has transformed an ambitious vision into an extraordinary success," he said.

Ending the letter on an optimistic note, Goenka reaffirmed Zee's commitment to football in India, stating, "The journey of football in India has only just begun. We remain committed to inspiring the next generation of football lovers, and one day, celebrating the moment when India proudly takes its place on the FIFA World Cup stage!"

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