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ZEE bags FIFA broadcast rights in India till 2034, including FIFA World Cup 2026

ZEE Entertainment has secured the exclusive media rights to broadcast FIFA events in India until 2034, marking a major boost for football coverage in the country. Know more about the deal.

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Aseem Sharma

Updated : Jun 01, 2026, 04:03 PM IST

ZEE bags FIFA broadcast rights in India till 2034, including FIFA World Cup 2026
ZEE to feature upcoming FIFA World Cup 2026 and more events. (AI-Generated)
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ZEE Entertainment Enterprises on Monday announced a major deal it struck with FIFA. As per the deal, ZEE has acquired the Indian broadcast and streaming rights for 39 FIFA events from 2026 to 2034, which also includes the upcoming FIFA World Cup 2026, along with the 2030 FIFA World Cup.

 

This is the first partnership between ZEE and FIFA, and as per a report by Variety, the deal covers a range of age-group and futsal tournaments for both men and women, along with documentary series associated with each property.

 

What's included in deal between ZEE and FIFA?

 

FIFA Men's U-17 World Cup (2026-2034)

FIFA Women's U-17 World Cup (2026-2034)

FIFA U-20 Men's World Cups

FIFA U-20 Women's World Cups

FIFA Futsal Men's World Cups

FIFA Futsal Women's World Cups

FIFA Intercontinental Cup through 2030

 

Where to watch FIFA World Cup 2026 in India?

 

The broadcast of FIFA World Cup 2026 is scheduled to commence on June 11 and can be watched in India on Unite8 Sports 1 and Unite8 Sports 1 HD in Hindi and Unite8 Sports 2 and Unite8 Sports 2 HD in English. For online users, the matches can also be watched on ZEE5.

 

On this iconic deal, Punit Goenka, the CEO of ZEE Entertainment Enterprises, said, ''We are excited to bring one of the world's biggest sporting spectacles to Indian audiences. Football cuts across regions and demographics, and the investments in garnering the media rights and launching dedicated sports channels reflect our clear belief in its long-term potential.''

 

''The Indian market is of strategic importance for FIFA as it displays immense potential driven by a young and passionate audience,'' Romy Gai, FIFA's chief business officer, said.

 

For those unversed, ZEE's Unite8 Sports also broadcast a plethora of sports including cricket, badminton, wrestling, kabaddi, among others.

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