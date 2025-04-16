In the adorable picture, Zaheer Khan cradles their baby boy in his arms while Sagarika snuggles up close, resting her hands on his shoulders.

Cricketer Zaheer Khan and his wife Sagarika Ghatge are over the moon with the arrival of their first child, a baby boy, Fatehsinh Khan. After nine years of marriage, the couple has welcomed their little bundle of joy. They shared a heartwarming family portrait showcasing their love and happiness. In the adorable picture, Zaheer Khan cradles their baby boy in his arms while Sagarika snuggles up close, resting her hands on his shoulders.



Sagarika Ghatge and Zaheer Khan's baby boy, Fatehsinh Khan's first picture revealed

Zaheer and Sagarika shared the joyous news of their baby boy's arrival on Instagram with a heartwarming post. "With love, gratitude, and divine blessings, we welcome our precious little baby boy, Fatehsinh Khan," they captioned the adorable picture. The post featured two pictures, the first one showed Zaheer cradling their newborn son. The other picture featured Sagarika and Zaheer holding their baby's tiny fingers, with a glimpse of the newborn's face. The tender moment captured the deep bond between the new parents and their little one, filling their fans and followers with happiness.



Suresh Raina, Harbhajan Singh and other celebs congratulate Sagarika and Zaheer



The post was flooded with congratulations and blessings from friends, fans, and fellow celebrities, all thrilled to welcome Fatehsinh Khan into the world. Cricketer Suresh Raina wished them, saying, "Many many congratulations." Harbhajan Singh wrote, "Congratulations to you both. Waheguru Meher Kare." Other celebrities like Huma Qureshi, Diana Penty, Karn Singh Grover, and Angad Bedi also showered the couple with love and blessings.



Sagarika Ghatge and Zaheer Khan's love story



Zaheer Khan and Sagarika Ghatge's romance began with a chance meeting through mutual friends, gradually blossoming into a beautiful relationship. Initially keeping their romance private, they made their relationship public during Yuvraj Singh and Hazel Keech's wedding celebrations in 2016. The couple took the next step, announcing their engagement on April 24, 2017, and tying the knot on November 23, 2017.