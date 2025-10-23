Yuzvendra Chahal takes a dig at ex-wife Dhanashree Verma? Cricketer's cryptic post goes viral: 'Nahi paltoge iss...'

The viral post featured a screenshot of a court verdict, reportedly stating that financially independent wives are not entitled to alimony. Read here to find out what exactly Yuzvendra Chahal said.

Yuzvendra Chahal has stirred up social media with a recent Instagram story, leading fans to speculate that it was a comment on his personal life. The Indian leg-spinner shared a post that appeared to reference a recent Delhi High Court ruling.

Yuzvendra Chahal's cryptic post

The viral post featured a screenshot of a court verdict, reportedly stating that financially independent wives are not entitled to alimony. Chahal's accompanying caption, written in Hindi, expressed strong sentiment about the decision, immediately capturing the attention of his followers and prompting a range of reactions and discussions online.

Yuzvendra Chahal's cryptic post read, “financially independent wives cannot demand alimony from their husbands.” The star cricketer shared the post along with a caption, “Maa Kasam Khao Nahi Paltoge iss Decision Seh,” which roughly translates to “Swear on your mother you won’t go back on this decision.”

Yuzvendra Chahal, Dhanashree Verma's divorce case

The Instagram post follows the high-profile divorce of Chahal and Dhanashree Verma, which was finalized after proceedings in the Bombay High Court. The couple, who married in December 2020, had previously announced their separation in March, ending what was considered a prominent celebrity relationship in the cricket world.

Regardless of the intent behind the Instagram story, it has placed Yuzvendra Chahal in a discussion that extends beyond cricket, touching upon the complexities of law, personal relationships, and public perception.

Shikhar Dhawan and Yuzvendra Chahal's Instagram video

Meanwhile, Shikhar Dhawan and Yuzvendra Chahal have showcased their popularity as a duo in Indian cricket through a recent Instagram reel. The video, which has quickly gained traction, highlights their chemistry and comedic skills.

In the video, Dhawan introduces Chahal to his "third mother," played by Sophie Shine, leading to a humorous exchange. Dhawan's playful line from Bollywood, "Teri bhi shaadi karva denge beta," combined with Chahal's reaction, has entertained fans.