Yuzvendra Chahal’s rumoured girlfriend RJ Mahvash has quirky birthday wish for cricketer as he turns 35, says 'Getting older...'

RJ Mahvash took to her Instagram stories to share a new photo of Yuzvendra Chahal to wish him on his birthday. Take a look.

Indian cricketer Yuzvendra Chahal celebrated his 35th birthday on Wednesday with his rumored girlfriend RJ Mahvash in London. Their pictures and videos are going viral on social media. Now, today, RJ Mahwash took to her Instagram stories to share an unseen photo of Chahal, accompanied by a quirky birthday message for the cricketer.

RJ Mahvash' wish for Yuzvendra Chahal

On social media, Mahvash shared a new photo of Chahal, showing him seated in a restaurant, casually posing for the camera. She captioned the post, "Happy birthday Yuzi! Getting older is a part of life and other parts are even worst! So, all the best."

RJ Mahvash and Yuzvendra Chahal

RJ Mahvash and Yuzvendra Chahal are often in the headlines for their personal life. Reports of thier linkeups often create buzz on social media as recently, an old video of RJ Mahvash has made its way back to social media, where she playfully confessed her one-sided crush on a young cricketer. In an Instagram reel she shared on October 29, 2023, she jokingly expresses her feelings for Shubman Gill while attempting a magic trick to turn her unrequited love into something more.

Yuzvendra Chahal made public appearance with RJ Mahavsh during ICC Champions Trophy 2025

Yuzvendra Chahal made his first public appearance during the India versus New Zealand ICC Champions Trophy 2025 match in Dubai, all while navigating his ongoing divorce proceedings with Dhanashree Verma. He was spotted sitting next to RJ Mahvash, with Bollywood actor Vivek Oberoi just a row ahead of him. The video capturing Chahal at the match was first shared by Vivek Oberoi.

RJ Mahvash on dating Chahal

Amidst the dating rumors, Mahvash addressed a troll who commented, "Yuzi bhai ne iska career bana diya." In response, she said, "2019 se industry mein hoon. Aao, isse pehle ka apna career dikhati hoon," showcasing a montage of her work in the media industry.

Addressing accusations of using cricket for fame and lacking knowledge of the sport, Mahvash clarified, "Jab tu paida bhi nahi hua tha na chotu, tab se cricket shows host kar rahi hoon," and presented clips of her hosting events with cricket legends such as MS Dhoni, Shane Watson, Chris Gayle, and Harbhajan Singh. She emphasised, "I’ve been on the pitch since 2019," and urged people to stop spreading misinformation, referring to it sarcastically as "WhatsApp University."

Chahal and Dhanashree divorce

Star Indian spinner and Dhanashree Verma first met during the tough times of the pandemic. Their connection grew quickly, leading to an engagement in August 2020 and a wedding just a few months later in December. However, the couple called off their marriage and took divorce on March 20 this year.