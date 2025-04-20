RJ Mahvash’s presence in the exclusive team bus with Yuzvendra Chahal, has led fans believe that their relationship is indeed official.

Indian cricketer Yuzvendra Chahal and RJ Mahvash has been making headlines for their rumoured relationship. The duo hasn’t made it official, however, Mahvash’s recent spotting with Chahal with Punjab Kings team entering bus has fueled the dating rumours. As the bus is usually reserved for pliers and their spouses or partners.

Mahvash's presence in the exclusive team bus with Yuzvendra, has led fans believe that their relationship is indeed official. Their video has gone viral, garnering thousands of likes and comments, with many fans enthusiastically supporting the potential new couple. However, some have pointed out how easily Chahal has moved on in life after divorce with choreographer and influencer Dhanashree Verma.



In the clip, the rumored couple looked cheerful as they headed to the team bus together. Mahvash styled a chic look with a white top, matching shorts, and a grey jacket, paired with dark sunglasses and black sneakers. Meanwhile, Yuzvendra sported a pink jersey and baggy jeans, and was seen carrying their bags as they boarded the bus.

“Turant divorce turant dusri wah,” said a social media user. The second user commented, “Got it that boys move on really faster! Or maybe the girl was there throughout thr marriage.” “She Is Traveling In Team Bus Which Means It's Official”, reacted a social media user. “Oh wow that's what he's waiting for and everyone is blaming Dhanshree,” added another user.



Earlier, RJ Mahvash sparked curiosity when she hailed Yuzvendra Chahal's impressive performance against Kolkata Knight Riders. she posted a series of Instagram stories, including a selfie with the cricketer, praising his skills. This public display of affection has drawn attention, particularly in light of Yuzvendra's recent divorce from Dhanashree Verma, fueling speculation about his relationship with Mahvash.



Meanwhile, Yuzvendra and Dhanashree tied the knot on December 22, 2020, but their marriage came to an end after they officially finalized their divorce on February 20, 2025. Although speculation about their separation had been circulating since mid-2022, it was on March 20, 2025, that the Bombay High Court granted them a divorce decree, waiving the mandatory six-month cooling period. As part of their divorce agreement, Chahal will pay Verma Rs 4.75 crore as alimony, with half of the amount already settled.