Yuzvendra Chahal recreates viral meme 'Krrish Ka Sunega', warns bowlers ahead of IPL 2026, video goes viral

SPORTS
Yuzvendra Chahal showed off his batting skills in Punjab Kings' net session, referencing a viral meme with his signature humour.
India leg-spinner Yuzvendra Chahal was spotted giving the ball a proper smack during a net session for his IPL franchise Punjab Kings (PBKS) as he continues his recovery trail after a recent health concern. The video, shared by PBKS on their social media handle, shows Chahal in high spirits before showcasing his batting skills.
"Krrish ka sunega? Krrish ka chod ab Yuzi ka sun (Want to listen to a song from Krrish? Move over and listen to the beats of Yuzi now)," he said, referencing a viral meme on social media.
Chahal then went up to the crease and faced a series of deliveries, treating each of them with disdain. The sound of the lower-order batter finding the sweet spot on the bat and the rustic beats and lyrics of the viral song in the background created a humorous mix. Especially at the point when the remixed song funnily goes, "le betaaa!", and Chahal smacks a full toss away, the atmosphere was electric.
Yuzi ka sunega kya?— Punjab Kings (@PunjabKingsIPL) January 17, 2026
Le Betaaaa pic.twitter.com/WQTMr4pWxv
Once done with his session, Chahal went down on his haunches and held the bat close to his forehead with his eyes closed, giving the vibe of a specialist batter he would dream to be. Chahal has often made fun of his limited abilities with the bat. When he was part of the Royal Challengers Bengaluru, he told the legendary Virat Kohli during a special segment with 'AIB' that he deserved a promotion in the batting department since his strike rate was 150. As Kohli wondered how, Chahal replied, "2 balls, 3 runs".
Chahal was recently "down with dengue and chikungunya" and couldn't represent his state Haryana beyond three games of the Syed Mushtaq Ali T20. He was subsequently ruled out of the Vijay Hazare Trophy. Retained by the Punjab Kings for IPL 2026, the wrist-spinner took 16 wickets in 14 innings during his team's run to the final last summer