Yuzvendra Chahal, Kuldeep Yadav flaunt Team India's new jersey ahead of Windies series, fans react

Although the jersey appeared to be vibrant blue, a number of fans expressed their dissatisfaction with the placement of the Dream11 logo, which was positioned ahead of the country name - India.

DNA Web Team

Updated: Jul 27, 2023, 05:23 PM IST

After the conclusion of the thrilling India vs West Indies Test series, all eyes are now on the upcoming white-ball cricket matches between these two cricketing powerhouses. The excitement is building up as they gear up for a thrilling three-match ODI series. In anticipation of this, Indian spinners Yuzvendra Chahal and Kuldeep Yadav recently participated in a captivating photo shoot, proudly showcasing the brand new Team India ODI jersey. The jersey will also be worn by the national team in the upcoming ODI World Cup 2023.

The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) took to Twitter to share a post featuring the dynamic spin duo donning the new ODI shirt. However, amidst the buzz and anticipation, some ardent fans expressed their disappointment as they noticed that the Dream11 logo took precedence over the name of  India, on the iconic blue jersey.

“Don’t we just love this duo!” BCCI captioned the post.

Fans expressed their disappointment and criticized the BCCI in response to the pictures. One fan expressed their resentment towards the color code of the jersey, suggesting, "Please write Blue Dream 11 instead of Red Dream 11 on the Test Jersey. It felt like India was written out of the blue in the final of the World Test Championship. The red writing looks very unappealing. The white writing on the One Day International (ODI) jersey looks good, but the test jersey should change from red to blue."

Others took a strong stance on why the name of the sponsor was placed above India. One fan commented, "This is the worst jersey ever. Oppo was so cool before." Another fan expressed their dissatisfaction by saying, "Having Dream11 above and India below is not right."

Meanwhile, the West Indies have made the decision to recall their star batter, Shimron Hetmyer, and fast bowler, Oshane Thomas, for the highly anticipated three-match ODI series against India. This thrilling series is set to commence on July 27th at the iconic Kensington Oval.

Undoubtedly, India will enter the ODIs as the overwhelming favorites. However, this presents a golden opportunity for the Indian team to assess their bench strength and ensure everything is in perfect harmony before the upcoming ODI World Cup.

