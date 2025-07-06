Yuzvendra Chahal drops major relationship clue with RJ Mahvash on The Great Indian Kapil Show 3, star India spinner says 'India Jaan Chuka Hai...'

Yuzvendra Chahal, along with India head coach Gautam Gambhir, Rishabh Pant, and Abhishek Sharma, appeared as guests on the third episode of The Great Indian Kapil Show season 3. During the episode, star India cricketer dopped major hint about his relationship.

Rumours surrounding RJ Mahvash and Yuzvendra Chahal's relationship have gained significant attention recently. The Indian cricketer and his (former) wife, Dhanashree Verma, finalised their divorce earlier this year, amidst the ongoing speculation. Public appearances and social media interactions between Chahal and Mahvash have seemingly indicated a confirmation of the rumours. Furthermore, the cricketer subtly suggested that his relationship status is well-known within India.

What Yuzvendra Chahal said on The Great Indian Kapil Show 3?

Yuzvendra Chahal, along with India head coach Gautam Gambhir, Rishabh Pant, and Abhishek Sharma, appeared as guests on the third episode of The Great Indian Kapil Show season 3. During the episode, which aired on Netflix on Saturday, Navjot Singh Sidhu playfully teased the cricketer with the statement, "Chota teer, ghaav kare gambhir. Bohot jabardast chiz hai ye. Dhoni ko gend kar dega, 4 wicket nikal de dega. Jaha sab bhaag khade hote hai, waha Chahal khade rehte hai." (He is a tiny dart that can cut deep. He is phenomenal. He will knock out Dhoni, and will take 4 wickets. When everyone takes flight, Chahal is ready to fight.)

Navjot Singh Sidhu takes dig at Yuzvendra Chahal's relationship

Referencing the rumors surrounding Chahal's relationship, Sidhu remarked, "Sawal paida nahi hota ki team badal de. Chalo girlfriend ek ad badal deta hai." (He will never change the team, although he changes girlfriend.) Host Kapil Sharma then interjected, saying, "Aapke time pe tha nahi Instagram nahi toh aap bhi pakde jaate." (There was no Instagram at your time, otherwise even you could have been caught.)

Yuzvendra Chahal's remark on dating rumours with RJ Mahvash

During the show, Rishabh Pant commented, "He's free," to which Chahal responded, "India jaan chuka hai (India has learned)," followed by, "4 mahine pehle (4 months ago.)"

RJ Mahvash on dating Chahal

Amidst the dating rumors, Mahvash addressed a troll who commented, "Yuzi bhai ne iska career bana diya." In response, she said, "2019 se industry mein hoon. Aao, isse pehle ka apna career dikhati hoon," showcasing a montage of her work in the media industry.

Addressing accusations of using cricket for fame and lacking knowledge of the sport, Mahvash clarified, "Jab tu paida bhi nahi hua tha na chotu, tab se cricket shows host kar rahi hoon," and presented clips of her hosting events with cricket legends such as MS Dhoni, Shane Watson, Chris Gayle, and Harbhajan Singh. She emphasised, "I’ve been on the pitch since 2019," and urged people to stop spreading misinformation, referring to it sarcastically as "WhatsApp University."

Meanwhile, Yuzvendra and Mahvash first sparked dating rumours when they were spotted together amid speculation about the cricketer's divorce from his ex-wife, Dhanashree Verma. However, at the time, Mahvash dismissed the reports and stated that they were just friends.