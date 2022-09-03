Search icon
Yuvraj, Harbhajan Singh to play for Sachin Tendulkar's team in World Road Safety Series

The team led by Sachin Tendulkar will have the likes of Yuvraj Singh and Yusuf Pathan in the batting department.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA Web Desk |Updated: Sep 03, 2022, 09:41 AM IST

Harbhajan Singh, Sachin Tendulkar and Yuvraj Singh with the World Cup 2011 trophy

The defending champions India Legends, led by Master Blaster Sachin Tendulkar, will also have Yuvraj Singh, Irfan Pathan, Harbhajan Singh, and others for the second edition of the Road Safety World Series (RSWS), which begins on September 10.

The team will also feature Yusuf Pathan, Munaf Patel, Stuart Binny, S. Badrinath, Naman Ojha as wicketkeeper, Manpreet Gony, Pragyan Ojha, Vinay Kumar, Abhimanyu Mithun, Rajesh Pawar, and Rahul Sharma, in addition to Tendulkar, Yuvraj, Irfan, and Harbhajan.

Kanpur will host the tournament's opening round, while Raipur will host the two semifinals and the final on October 1. Other locations include Indore and Dehradun, the organisers said in a media release on Friday.

The New Zealand Legends are the new entrants, joining the legends of India, Australia, Sri Lanka, West Indies, South Africa, Bangladesh, and England. The event's primary goal is to raise awareness of road safety in the country and around the world.

 

The RSWS is supported by the Government of India's Ministry of Road Transport and Highways, Ministry of Information and Technology, and Ministry of Youth Affairs and Sports.

India Legends Squad: Sachin Tendulkar (C), Yuvraj Singh, Irfan Pathan, Yusuf Pathan, Harbhajan Singh, Munaf Patel, Subramaniam Badrinath, Stuart Binny, Naman Ojha (WK), Manpreet Gony, Pragyan Ojha, Vinay Kumar, Abhimanyu Mithun, Rajesh Pawar, Rahul Sharma

