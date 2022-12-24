Search icon
Yuvraj Walmiki: Know all about 'Prince of Indian hockey', his public feud with actress Urfi Javed

Yuvraj Walmiki had a public feud with Urfi Javed after commenting on latter's post, which sparked a massive controversy. Here's all you need to know.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA webdesk |Updated: Dec 24, 2022, 09:57 AM IST

Yuvraj Walmiki: Know all about 'Prince of Indian hockey', his public feud with actress Urfi Javed
Yuvraj Walmiki, Urfi Javed

Urfi Javed is no stranger to controversies, the internet sensation has a history of being targeted by fans but she never shies away from giving it back. Recently, Javed had a public feud with Indian hockey player Yuvraj Walmiki after the latter's comment on the model's post went viral. 

Urfi shared a post on Instagram which showed her in a filter behind the bars, as she was allegedly troubled by the police in Dubai, with rumours claiming that her shoot was disrupted because of her revealing clothes. 

Walmiki meanwhile caused a massive stir on social media after she thanked the Dubai police for detaining the Bigg Boss OTT fame. 

"Thank you Dubai. Please keep her forever. Kind regards," commented Walmiki on Urfi's post, to which she replied, "Oh btw still got the screenshots of the messages you sent me and 99999 other girls."

The social media influencer took a screenshot of the entire feud and post it on her Instagram stories. While a lot has been said by the pair about each other in their public falling out, did you know that Yuvraj is also called the 'Prince of Indian hockey'. 

Meet Yuvraj Walmiki: 'The Prince of Indian hockey'

Born on 29 November 1989, Yuvraj hails from Maharashtra. He famously won the 2011 Asian Champions Trophy with the Indian team and is the only Indian hockey player to play in the German Hockey League for 8 years consecutively. 

Also, Walmiki, 33, had participated in the renowned television reality show Khatron Ke Khiladi season 7. He made his acting debut with the show 'Class of 2020', which aired on ALTBalaji. 

Yuvraj Walmiki has also been conferred with Maharashtra's highest sporting accolade, the Shiv Chhatrapati Award. 

