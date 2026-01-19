FacebookTwitterYoutubeInstagram
Yuvraj Singh's hilarious mimicry of Virat Kohli on Kapil Sharma's Netflix show takes internet by storm; watch viral video

Former India legend Yuvraj Singh recently appread on the 'Great Indian Kapil Show' with his ex-India teammates Virender Sehwag and Mohammad Kaif.

Latest News

Apurwa Amit

Updated : Jan 19, 2026, 03:02 PM IST

Yuvraj Singh's hilarious mimicry of Virat Kohli on Kapil Sharma's Netflix show takes internet by storm; watch viral video
Former India cricketer Yuvraj Singh brought the house down with his spot-on and hilarious mimicry of Virat Kohli on Netflix's "Great Indian Kapil Show," hosted by popular comedian and actor Kapil Sharma. Yuvraj appeared as a guest on the show alongside his former teammates Virender Sehwag and Mohammad Kaif, and the trio's chemistry was evident from the start.

The episode took an entertaining turn when Yuvraj spotted two Kohli lookalikes in the audience, prompting Kapil to crack a joke, "One of them looks more like the original, but the other, it feels as if he had been kept in the water and emerged. Kohli ka Kohlu ho gaya (Kohli became Kohlu)." This quip set the tone for a fun-filled segment on the show.

Yuvraj's quick wit steals the show

Later in the show, Kapil got the three Indian cricket giants to play a game where one of them would hold a card on top of his head, and the other two had to give him cues to guess the name imprinted on it. Sehwag picked a card with Virat Kohli's name on it, leaving Kaif and Yuvraj initially confused about how to give hints to their teammate. Sehwag, being the mischievous one, noticed the two Kohli lookalikes in the audience smirking and quickly realized it was indeed the masterful One-Day International batter.

Yuvraj, with his quick wit, playfully quipped, "Hasna nahi tha bas yehi bolna tha... (you didn't have to laugh, you just had to say...)." Yuvraj didn't say the exact word, but the audience instantly understood what he was getting at, leading to a burst of laughter and amusement. The segment showcased the camaraderie between the former cricketers and their ability to entertain off the field.

Social media reaction

Yuvraj's Kohli mimicry brought the great laughter and energy among the audience, including the two famous judges, Archana Puran Singh and Navjot Singh Sidhu. Archana, known for her hearty laughs, said, "Yuvi that is too good," as she laughed along with the rest of the audience.

The two Kohli lookalikes in the audience were also in splits, enjoying the playful banter and mimicry by Yuvraj. The atmosphere on the show was light-hearted and fun, with the cricketers and the host Kapil Sharma creating a memorable episode for the viewers.

Reference to Kohli's past aggression 

The former India crickter's mimicry was a reference to a meme that circulated from the times when Kohli was known for his aggressive and animated avatar on the field. In those days, Kohli used one of the common Indian abusive phrases for his opponents, and memers on the internet jokingly said he was calling out a particular name, that of England captain Ben Stokes. Kohli has since mellowed down and been icy cool and calm on the field over the last few years in the Indian jersey.

However, his recent form has been tremendous, and he finished the ODI series against New Zealand on Sunday, January 18, with a vintage century in Indore. This century was a testament to Kohli's enduring class and skill in the ODI format, and Yuvraj's mimicry on the show was a playful nod to Kohli's journey and evolution as a cricketer. 

Find your daily dose of All Latest News including Sports NewsEntertainment NewsLifestyle News, explainers & more. Stay updated, Stay informed- Follow DNA on WhatsApp.
