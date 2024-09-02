Twitter
J-K: Two dead, several trapped as landslide, shooting stone hits Vaishno Devi yatra route

Shakil Khan: Leading innovation in IT solutions and empowering global business growth through One97 Technologies

Tata Curvv Coupe SUV launched in India: Check price, features of Hyundai Creta rival

RSS backs nationwide caste census, says 'it is a sensitive issue, should not be used as...'

Suraj Nangia firmly leads Nangia Group into its next frontier: NangiaNXT and Healthcare Consulting

'Don't ruin his life': Yuvraj Singh's father Yograj told to get away from Arjun Tendulkar after his….

Yograj has been training Arjun Tendulkar who is now a professional top class cricketer

Latest News

Harshvardhan Jaiman

Updated : Sep 02, 2024, 03:45 PM IST

Indian cricket fans are demanding young cricketer Arjun Tendulkar to part ways with his coach Yograj Singh. This outcry comes after Yograj made some very nasty comments about famous cricketers, Kapil Dev and MS Dhoni.

Yograj Singh, who is a former Indian cricketer and father to Yuvraj Singh. Recently he said some bitter words for Kapil Dev and MS Dhoni, he said that Dhoni had ruined Yuvraj’s career and cursed Kapil Dev. Such statements have elicited a lot of anger among cricket lovers, especially now that Yograj seems to have the power to influence the young career of Arjun.

Yograj has been training Arjun Tendulkar who is now a professional top class cricketer. Arjun and his father, Sachin Tendulkar, made history by becoming the first father-son to play in the IPL. But the recent controversy has made the fans of the show to wonder whether Yograj’s mentorship is good for Arjun in the future.

Yograj said Arjun was an ‘unshaped chunk of coal’ who could be moulded into a diamond. This analogy he used was to show that he is good at coaching, but fans have criticized Yograj’s negativity and behaviour, saying it will not be good for Arjun.

“I came across a while ago that Arjun Tendulkar was training with Yograj Singh? If so, good luck to him,” one fan said this as most of them felt the same way. A fan added, “It will be a surprise if Arjun has anything to do with Yograj after this. ”

The consensus among fans is clear: they also don’t want Yograj Singh’s negative influence to have an impact on Arjun Tendulkar’s career.

