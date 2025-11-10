Yuvraj Singh reveals Abhishek Sharma's BIGGEST secret after India's 2-1 win against Australia : 'Ye mar jayega, pit jayega, lekin...'; WATCH

During an interview, Yuvraj Singh revealed Abhishek Sharma's biggest secret. Read here to know what former all-rounder said about 25-year-old.

Punjab's batter, Abhishek Sharma, who's been getting guidance from former India all-rounder Yuvraj Singh, has been on fire lately. He really shone in the T20I series in Australia, ending up as the top run-scorer. He racked up 163 runs in just 5 matches and even snagged the Player of the Series award.

Yuvraj Singh reveals Abhishek Sharma's biggest secret

Yuvraj recently let out a funny secret about the young batter, saying that you can pretty much get anything from Abhishek, except for his bats. Apparently, the kid's super attached to his willows and isn't too honest about how many he actually has.

During an interview, where Abhishek Sharma was Yuvraj Singh, the former all-rounder said, “You can take anything from Abhishek Sharma, but nobody can take a bat from him."

Yuvraj also shared, "Ye mar jayega, pit jayega, ro dega par apna bat nahi dega" (he will fight for it, even cry, but won’t give away his bat. Even if he has 10 bats, he’ll still say, I only have two. He took all my bats, but he gives his own.)

India wins T20I series against Australia with a 2-1 victory

Meanwhile, India clinched the 5-match T20I series against Australia with a 2-1 victory on Saturday. The visitors were off to a blazing start, reaching 52 for no loss in just 4.5 overs before the weather intervened. Captain Surykumar Yadav praised Abhishek's great bond with Shubman Gill, saying they bring joy to everyone and are learning the ropes of handling different match scenarios in the shortest format.

In the fifth T20I against Australia, Abhishek Sharma became the fastest batter to score 1,000 runs in T20Is based on balls faced. He hit the milestone in just 528 deliveries, beating Suryakumar Yadav's previous record of 573 balls. Overall, Abhishek is now the fastest Indian batter to reach 1000 runs in T20Is by innings, following Virat Kohli.