Yulon Luxgen Dinos vs Pauian Archiland, Dream11 Prediction: Best picks for YD vs TPA today in Super Basketball League

Yulon Luxgen Dinos vs Pauian Archiland

Share

Written By

Edited By

Snehadri Sarkar

Source

DNA webdesk

Updated: Apr 18, 2020, 11:55 AM IST

Dream11 Prediction - Yulon Luxgen Dinos vs Pauian Archiland

TPA vs YD Dream11 Team: Fantasy predictions and tips for Yulon Luxgen Dinos vs Pauian Archilandmatch today, April 18.

Yulon Luxgen Dinos vs Pauian ArchilandDream11

Point-guards: Keane, Jianen

Shooting-guards: K.Hu

Small-forwards: Lin, Yen-Tsung

Power-forwards: Seskus, Guanxuan

Centre: Bhullar 

TPA vs YD My Dream11 Team 

Keane, Jianen, K.Hu, Lin, Yen-Tsung, Seskus, Guanxuan, Bhullar

TPA vs YD Probable Playing 5

Yulon Luxgen Dinos: Lu, Bhullar, Lin, Keene, Hu

Pauian Archiland: Chien, Seskus, Chen, Yao, Shih 

