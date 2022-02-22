'You've made India proud': Sachin Tendulkar wishes 16-year-old Praggnanandhaa on beating world No.1 Carlsen

Legendary batter Sachin Tendulkar on Monday congratulated 16-year-old Indian Grandmaster R Praggnanandhaa for defeating world champion, Magnus Carlsen in the eighth round of the Airthings Masters - an online rapid chess competition.

Tendulkar said Praggnanandhaa has made India proud and wished him a "successful" chess career ahead.

"What a wonderful feeling it must be for Pragg. All of 16, and to have beaten the experienced & decorated Magnus Carlsen, and that too while playing black, is magical! Best wishes on a long & successful chess career ahead. You`ve made India proud," Tendulkar tweeted.Praggnanandhaa has now become the third Indian to beat Carlsen.Carlsen had racked up three wins in a row as he ominously cranked up the gears.

But against 16-year-old Praggnanandhaa, he blundered badly, and the Indian star held firm for the win.

Read | Meet Grandmaster R Praggnanandhaa, who became only third Indian to beat world no 1 Magnus Carlsen

It was Praggnanandhaa`s first win in any form of chess against the Norwegian and came on the back of having lost three games in a row.

Carlsen finished down in fifth - up from 11th on the leaderboard on Sunday.