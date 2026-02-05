'You should see...': Ben Stokes reveals intense facial injury after ball attack, left with bruised eye

England Test captain Ben Stokes has been badly struck with a cricket ball right on his face which left an intense facial injury. The incident took place during a training session.

England Test captain Ben Stokes has been badly struck with a cricket ball right on his face which left an intense facial injury. The incident took place during a training session. While sharing the intensity of the injury, the star cricketer posted an image on his Instagram handle revealing a badly bruised and swollen right eye, a cut on his cheek and lip, and a bandage tightly covering his nose.

Even as the injury was severe, Stokes did not panic and instead turned this incident into a humour with the caption “You should see the state of the cricket ball,” accompanied by a laughing emoji. The all-rounder is presently not part of England’s test matches and will miss the upcoming T20 World Cup. However, he will be back during England’s Test series against New Zealand in June this year.

The incident comes in the backdrop of a difficult Ashes campaign for England, which concluded in an intense 4-1 defeat in Australia. Ahead of the next tour expectations remain high ahead, as England targets a win in the Ashes Down Under for the first time since 2010–11. However, defeats in the first three Tests made Australia retain the trophy within 11 days. England managed a consolation win in the Boxing Day Test at the MCG before losing the series finale in Sydney.

His captaincy also drew criticism. Former fast-bowling great James Anderson questioned Ben Stokes’ decision to publicly praise his players after the loss, saying he was taken aback by the tone of the remarks. Speaking on BBC Radio, Anderson said Stokes’ comments about Josh Tongue and Brydon Carse’s effort reminded him of a “Roy Keane moment,” adding that putting in sustained effort was simply part of the job and not something that needed special praise.