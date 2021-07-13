Headlines

'You are reflection of new India': PM Modi to athletes in virtual meet ahead of Tokyo Olympics

15 out of 126 Indian athletes bound for the Tokyo Olympics attended the meet and shared their stories of struggle with Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

Latest News

DNA Web Team

Updated: Jul 13, 2021, 07:52 PM IST

Prime Minister Narendra Modi interacted with India's Tokyo Olympics-bound athletes on Tuesday, calling them a 'reflection of new India' while saying that winning will become a habit very soon for new India. The 15 out of 126 athletes, who attended the virtual meet shared their stories of struggle, while the PM urged them to not get boughed down by the pressure of expectations of billions of Indians.

PM Modi's interaction with the athletes included the Sports Minister Anurag Thakur, former Sports Minister Kiren Rijiju, Indian Olympic Association (IOA) chief Narinder Batra. He interacted with Tennis star Sania Mirza, Men's hockey team captain Manpreet Singh, archers Deepika Kumari, Pravin Jadhav, Javelin star Neeraj Chopra, athlete Dutee Chand, boxers Ashish Kumar, MC Mary Kom, Badminton star PV Sindhu, Table Tennis players Sharath Kamal, Manika Batra and young shooting stars Elavenil Valarivan and Saurabh Chaudhary, wrestler Vinesh Phogat, swimmer Sajan Prakash.

PM Modi started a series of questions for the athletes, some about their preparations and some fun queries about ice-creams and mangoes. Starting with archer Deepika Kumari, he asked in a lighter tone, "After winning gold in Paris, the whole country is talking about you. Now you are World No. 1. I have come to know that you used to pick mangoes using your shooting skills."

"I really liked Mangoes, hence the story," Deepika replied with a chuckle.

"My journey (in archery) has been very good. You expect the most from yourself. I am focussed on how I can give my best (at the Olympics)," said Deepika.

He posed a similar question to PV Sindhu and about her love for ice-creams.

"There was a ban on eating ice creams on you during the 2016 Olympics, has another ban been imposed for Tokyo?" he asked Sindhu. Sindhu, who won a silver medal in the last Olympic games replied saying, "Sir, I have to be careful of my diet so I don’t have a lot of ice cream, only occasionally."

Muhammad Ali is my inspiration

He also asked five-time world champion MC Mary Kom about her favourite sportsperson.

"Mary Kom Ji, you are an athlete from whom the entire country takes inspiration. In these Olympics, many athletes would be looking up to you. I just wanted to ask you who is your favourite sportsperson? Mary Ji, you have won almost every competition in the world, you had said that winning the Olympic gold is your dream. This is not just your dream, but it is the country`s dream. Everyone is confident that you will fulfill that dream," said PM Modi during the session.

Replying to the PM, Mary Kom said, "When I talk about boxers, my favourite has to be Muhammad Ali. I take inspiration from him.

The PM in the end said that the people of India are cheering for every single one of them to do well and he also commended the Government's Khelo India Games initiative.

